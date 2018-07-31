2016 Rio Olympic bronze medallist Filip Hrgovic (5-0, 4 KOs) of Croatia will face his biggest test on September 8 when he meets Scotland’s Gary Cornish (25-2, 13 KOs) for the World Boxing Council (WBC) International heavyweight championship at the Arena Zagreb in Croatia. Hrgovic has raced to 5-0 since turning pro in September 2017 with victories over Raphael Zumbano (TKO1), Pavel Sour (KO1), Tom Little (TKO4), Sean Turner (UD8) and Filiberto Tovar (TKO4). He is currently in Miami training with renowned Cuban coach Pedro Diaz.

Cornish fancies himself as somewhat of a Croatian assassin. “I don’t mind a hostile atmosphere,” he said. “I just block it out and focus on the job at hand. I’ve faced three Croatians before and stopped all of them so I’m confident going over to his backyard.”