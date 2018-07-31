Plan on getting up extra early this Friday morning. The next ESPN+ live boxing stream will begin at 6:15 AM ET/3:15 AM PT when Philadelphia native Tevin Farmer (25-4-1, 5 KOs) takes on Billy Dib (43-4, 24 KOs) for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior lightweight title in Sydney, Australia. Also on the card is top prospect Tim Tszyu (9-0, 7 KOs) defending the WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental super welterweight title against Stevie Ongen Ferdinandus (27-15-1, 14 KOs). Pro Tip: If you want to get a few extra Zs, ESPN promises that the Dib-Farmer bout will start no earlier than 7:30 AM ET/4:30 AM PT.