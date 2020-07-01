By Gabriel F. Cordero

On Tuesday, a possible date was revealed for the third fight between WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs). December 19 is the proposed date Top Rank executive Brad Jacobs told Sky Sports. He is expecting there will be spectators in attendance with perhaps a 50% capacity by that point. As for a venue, no decisions have been made and no locations have been ruled out.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 18 and then October 3, but the dates have changed due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic.