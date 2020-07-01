By Gabriel F. Cordero
On Tuesday, a possible date was revealed for the third fight between WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs). December 19 is the proposed date Top Rank executive Brad Jacobs told Sky Sports. He is expecting there will be spectators in attendance with perhaps a 50% capacity by that point. As for a venue, no decisions have been made and no locations have been ruled out.
The fight was originally scheduled for July 18 and then October 3, but the dates have changed due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic.
hearsay – nothing to see here.
Hey, whenever it happens, I will still watch it. Wilder is a wild card with that right hand so anything is possible. Fury needs to show up with his head on straight and focused as in the last fight.
If the fight happens in Dec – who wins – recon it depends on which Tyson or even which Wilder shows up.
Henry Van Vledder
Depends on Fury
There is only 1 Wilder. And he is a C fighter with 1 punch and is Not improving.
wilder, I hope you learned something from this last fight, you have to be first, don’t let him do this to you again, you will be better for it
Not necessary
Wilder’s only hope is to dance and make the angles.Stand in front of Fury again and he’ll be monstered just like last time !
Fury vs Wilder III? Simply no! Fury won the first two fights! Eventhough he was down twice. Enough is enough! I would much more prefer new blood in Fury vs Joshua and Wilder vs Usyk/Ruiz Jr/Dubois.