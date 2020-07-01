The 99th Convention of the World Boxing Association (WBA) opened today with the first online convention in boxing history.

As always, the convention started with the General Assembly. It was mentioned that today starts the countdown toward the WBA’s 100-year anniversary taking place in Moscow in 2021.

President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza gave an inspiring speech to open the convention.

It was announced that Roberto Duran will be leaving the hospital today. Duran has contracted Covid-19.

Joshua Franco won the WBA Boxer of the Month award since he won the first world title bout after the pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WBA rankings will have few changes due to lack of activity. Consideration will be given to fighters who are active.

The various WBA regional directors gave updates about the anticipating resumption of boxing in their areas. Only the US is doing regular shows so far.

Government approval of sports and travel restrictions remain a problem toward boxing returning in many parts of the world.

We may have to wait until late September for world championship fights to return on a more-or-less regular basis.

There were 300+ WBA members participating online and many more people viewing on YouTube.