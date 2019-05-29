Jesse “Hollywood” Hart and Sullivan Barrera will square off in a 10-round light heavyweight bout on June 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Hart-Barrera will serve as the co-feature to the heavyweight clash between former champion Tyson Fury’s title defense against unbeaten Tom Schwarz. Fury-Schwarz and Hart-Barrera will stream live in the United States exclusively on ESPN+.

The undercard will be televised on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Other bouts include undefeated 2016 Olympian Mikaela Mayer (10-0, 4 KOs) against former world title challenger Lizbeth Crespo (13-4, 3 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight bout, plus heavyweight Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (3-0, 3 KOs), featherweight Isaac Lowe (17-0-3, 6 KOs), super middleweight Cem “Champ” Kilic (13-0, 8 KOs), heavyweight Sonny Conto (2-0, 2 KOs), and heavyweight Peter Kadiru (3-0, 1 KO) against opponents to be named.