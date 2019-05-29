Former United States Olympian and world title challenger Michael Hunter is ready to face the top heavyweights in the world. Hunter extended his winning streak to five bouts with a second round TKO over Fabio Maldonado last Saturday in Oxon Hill, Maryland to retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) International heavyweight title.



Hunter (17-1, 12 KOs), 30, of Las Vegas is looking forward to fighting for a world championship at the heavyweight division, as he was on the shortlist to take on Anthony Joshua for the world championship before Team Joshua picked Andy Ruiz of Mexico for a bout this weekend in New York City.

Hunter’s lone professional loss was against Oleksandr Usyk in a bout for the WBA world cruiserweight title, in a fight that was also his last as a cruiserweight.

“I pay no mind to what people say about my size as a heavyweight,” said Hunter, who is the son of former fighter, the late Michael Hunter Sr. He idolizes his father and the late great Muhammad Ali, both of whom have fighting styles that he studies. “Those opinions don’t matter, the only thing important is that I believe in myself. I want to build on my family legacy and become a world champion in the near future.”

Recently, Hunter signed a promoter contract with Matchroom, who also represents Joshua and might make a future fight between the two former Olympians a reality.

“I believe I have all the tools to make my dream come true and build on the momentum of my last fights with support from my team and Eddie Hearn,” Hunter said, who is also interested in facing Sergey Kuzmin, Manuel Charr and Trevor Bryan. “I am preparing myself to be the best fighter I can be. You have not seen the best of me yet — I have a lot to improve on.”