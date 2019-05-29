Yunier ‘The KO Doctor’ Dorticos (23-1, 21 KOs) vows to bring fireworks to Latvia when he faces Andrew ‘Beast’ Tabiti (17-0, 13 KOs) in one of the two WBSS Semi-Finals at the Arena Riga in Riga on June 15.

Dorticos won a tough twelve round unanimous decision over Mateusz Masternak in his quarter-final. So far so good for the ambitious KO artist.

And being among the last four again this season means that the Cuban has the ultimate occasion of redeeming himself after last year’s semi-final defeat against Murat Gassiev, and reach the final for the Ali Trophy in the cruiserweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series.

How has training been going?

“Training has been amazing and I have trained like never before.”

What have you learned from last year’s semi-final experience?

“It was an amazing experience that thought me a whole lot. Gassiev was a totally different fighter than what Tabiti is. The experience I gained in last year’s semi-final will definitely make the difference in the Season 2 semi-final this time around.”

What do you think of your opponent Tabiti?

“I respect any man who gets in a ring but Tabiti is in my way to the final and I will eliminate him at all cost.”

Do you have a message for him?

“Tabiti be prepared because what’s coming for you is pure fire!”

What can the fans in Riga expect to see from you?

“The fans in Riga can expect a show, I’m a prize fighter and I’m going to make sure they get their money’s worth and more. When ‘The KO Doctor’ goes in that ring it will be nothing but fireworks and excitement. I don’t come to run, I come to fight!”

What is your dream scenario for the fight?

“To knock Tabiti out of the ring!”

Have you been seeing or following the other divisions in the WBSS?

“Yes, both divisions are on fire. Inoue is impressive and so is Prograis.”

Who do you think you will face in the final?

“The final for the WBSS Season 2 will be Dorticos vs. Briedis, no doubt about that!”