Normally reserved heavyweight Daniel Dubois has lashed out at the shape of bitter domestic rival Nathan Gorman. The unbeaten pair clash for the vacant British heavyweight title at The o2, London on July 13.

Gorman (16-0, 11KOs) has shown that looks can be deceiving impressing with his speed and skills since turning professional under trainer Ricky Hatton. There are plenty who believe he can shock Dubois (11-0, 10 KOs), but Londoner Dubois snapped: “He’s a big slobby looking fighter. He will never be entertaining. It is just the way he is. He will never be exciting to watch and it is what it is.

“I’m pretty cold-blooded and that is me. It’s a hurt business and I enjoy it. Every fight stirs up a bit of fight and emotion. This one a bit more and we will see on the night.”

Dubois and Gorman have been enemies since they were both on Team GB in their amateur days. Gorman claims they sparred up to 300 rounds and he always had the upper hand during their sessions in Sheffield.

Dubois says: “The sparring as amateurs means nothing. That statement can go to the wind. If that is what he thinks, fine.”