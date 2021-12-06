YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will now face former MMA world champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley in a rematch of their August clash won by Paul. Paul vs. Woodley II titled “Leave No Doubt” will be the main event on Showtime PPV, live from Amalie Arena in Tampa on December 18.

Woodley steps in to replace pro boxer Tommy Fury, who withdrew from the event due to an undisclosed medical issue that impacted his training camp. Paul vs. Woodley II will be a pro cruiserweight bout scheduled for eight rounds at a contract weight of 192 pounds.

“When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy was pulling out, I told them I’m ready to fight anyone on December 18,” said Paul, who is 4-0 as a pro boxer with three knockouts. “Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis. I don’t give a damn who it is. So, as I predicted Tommy Fumbles and Tyron is there to pick it up, stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out. First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt.”

As previously announced, the December 18 Showtime PPV event will feature three additional pro boxing matches. In the co-main event, seven-division world champion and current unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will face 135-pound titleholder Miriam Gutiérrez. Former NBA star Deron Williams will take on former NFL star Frank Gore in a four-round heavyweight bout, the professional boxing debut for both men. In the telecast opener, undefeated IBF and WBO top-3 ranked junior welterweight contender Liam Paro of Australia will face fellow unbeaten top-10 ranked 140-pound Puerto Rican prospect Yomar Alamo in a 10-round junior welterweight showdown.