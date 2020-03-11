WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has edged towards Daniel Dubois (14-0, 13 KOs)s winning against Joe Joyce (10-0, 9KOs) at London’s O2 Arena on April 11. The Dubois-Joyce winner will go home with the British, Commonwealth, European, WBC Silver and WBO International heavyweight belts.
“I have sparred both lads and it’s a good fight,” said Fury. “They both have qualities and they both have weaknesses. But, after really analyzing the situation, I think Dubois gets him early. Dubois is younger, fresher, punches very hard and is on a real roll at the moment.”
I think Fury made a great prediction for this fight. Dubois could easily out box Joyce if he would choose to do so. Dubois could easily land the right cross off the jab using his speed. Joyce will have to rely on the ropes to capture Dubois or time him off a counter. Either way, Dubois a favorite in my book.
Me too. I don’t see Joyce the way he sees himself. Maybe if he destroyed Dubois inside of 3 rounds, maybe it’ll get me talking.