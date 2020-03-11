WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has edged towards Daniel Dubois (14-0, 13 KOs)s winning against Joe Joyce (10-0, 9KOs) at London’s O2 Arena on April 11. The Dubois-Joyce winner will go home with the British, Commonwealth, European, WBC Silver and WBO International heavyweight belts.

“I have sparred both lads and it’s a good fight,” said Fury. “They both have qualities and they both have weaknesses. But, after really analyzing the situation, I think Dubois gets him early. Dubois is younger, fresher, punches very hard and is on a real roll at the moment.”