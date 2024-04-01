Sampson Lewkowicz, the sole promoter of brand-new unified WBC and WBO 154-pound world champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora, wishes to clarify his position on a potential Fundora rematch with now former champ and previously unbeaten Tim Tszyu.
“We were all so eager to make this fight that many of our agreements were made verbally. There wasn’t enough time,” explained Lewkowicz. “But I wish to make it clear that Team Fundora will honor the agreement. My word is always equal to a signed contract. Tim Tszyu, your rematch is ready when you are.”
Lewkowicz says the Fundora vs. Tszyu rematch will happen, with the only deciding factor being if Tszyu would like to do it immediately or if he prefers the fighters take an interim fight each beforehand.
“It all depends on Tim Tszyu,” said Lewkowicz. “If he doesn’t take the rematch, we will take the WBO mandatory or Spence, whatever the WBO says, but the first priority is the rematch with Tim Tszyu.”
i hope he is telling the truth, as tim deserves a rematch
wbo just wants money . they dont care about doing right for the sport of boxing and the fighters. wbc, ibf , wba are the same .
WBO will supposedly strip Fundora if he doesn’t fight TC next. Fundora’s manager said in an interview that they want to fight Spence in Dallas because it generates the most money and now this. Who knows what the truth is. Tszyu deserve a rematch. If he’s unable, I can understand the logic of fighting Spence next. He’s less of a risk than TC and offers more money. Does he deserve to get a title shot, nope but its business.
He better not box Crawford, he will be Ko’ed in under six…
Total respect by giving the rematch to Tszyu whenever he wants it. Bravo…
I do hope this is honored. First, the cut sufferened from what I heard was a elbow was most certainly a significant factor in the fight. But also, I have always felt, that when you win a title by split decision, there should always be a rematch.
It was a back and forth match but they scored the blood as well…
Both blead.
I always see Sampson as a shady character.
Common sense prevails, clearly Fundora was given a gift since the cut
All he had to with his extraordinarily long arms was use a largely ineffective jab to win the fight against a half blind opponant and still it was so close
Tszyu lost an extraordinary amount of blood over 10 rounds from that elbow
There was movement of that elbow toward Tszyu and it didnt need to be much as Tszyu was coming in fast
I remember there used to be a fine gentleman by the name of Jose Sulaiman who would’ve been butt hurt at the fact that fundoras promotor said it’s what the WBO wants. He once to Tim Bradley to relinquish the WBC immediately. And he also once told Erik morales that his feelings were hurt that he would want to go box for other organization’s belts. I wonder if Mr Mauricio has the same spoiled bratt entitlement and be “offended” by what the promotor said.
I am not sure how long it will take for Tszyu’s gash to heal, but I prefer to see him in a rematch against Fundora.
If Fundora has to take a fight while Tszyu heals, then I prefer to see him fight Spence or Bohachuck because Fundora has a great chance of winning either fight and maintaining a subsequent rematch against Tszyu.
If Fundora fights Conwell, Ortiz, Zayas or TC, he stands a far greater chance of losing and ruining a rematch against Tszyu – I suspect the boxing world probably does not want the see this occur. A Fundora vs. Tszyu rematch is must see t.v. for the fans.
Tim deserves to get his belt back on the rematch and as per fundura, he can keep the beautiful memories and tell his kids one day that he was a world champion! Fundora can enjoy the belts as andy ruiz onced did cause onced they’re gone, they are gone forever!
The ref as well has the ability to stop it
Lots of errors all round