Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) will defend his WBC super flyweight title against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday June 29, live worldwide on DAZN. Estrada, 33, steps back through the ropes to defend the title for the first time after beating old foe Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez in December 2022. Bam, 24, returns after dismantling Sunny Edwards in a flyweight unification in December 2023.

Juan Francisco Estrada: “After my last victory against Chocolatito we took a good break and was able to spend quality time with my family and my kids and heal an injury I was dealing with. I will be more than ready since I know Rodriguez is a dangerous fighter, but in June it will be clear that there’s is plenty of ‘Gallo’ excitement to come.”

Jesse Rodriguez: “Fighting for my fourth world title against a legend like ‘Gallo’ is huge. This is a fight I’ve been wanting for a while and I’m ready to prove myself once again. On June 29, you guys will see another special performance. And the new!”