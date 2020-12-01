Unbeaten 6’6 super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora faces Jorge Cota in a WBC super welterweight title eliminator this Saturday in PBC’s pay-per-view co-main event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Cota is Mexican warrior, so I expect him to come to fight and not be afraid to exchange,” said Fundora. “Luckily for the fans, we’re not afraid to exchange either. We’ll be ready for his aggression. I hope he brings his A-game, because I’m going to bring mine and give the fans a great performance.”

With a win, Fundora would put himself into position to face unified WBC, IBF and WBA 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo or top WBC contender Erickson Lubin in future fights.

“This is my chance to say that I’m here and I’m coming for it all,” said Fundora. “Right now I’m just focused on Cota and my fight on Saturday. I believe I’m right there with the top contenders and champions and that I’m ready for any of them after I handle my business this weekend.”