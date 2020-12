This Week’s Boxing Odds Today starts four consecutive days of televised boxing action. December 2 (ESPN+ 2PM ET/11AM PT)

Jazza Dickens -115 vs. Ryan Walsh -105

Ricards Bolotniks +110 vs. Serge Michel -130 December 3 (NBCSN 9PM ET/6PM PT)

Brandon Adams -610 vs. Sonny Duversonne +425 December 4 (DAZN 2PM ET/11AM PT)

Billie Joe Saunders -1850 vs. Martin Murray +1250

James Tennyson -1750 vs. Josh O’Reilly +1000 December 5 (PPV 9PM ET/6PM PT)

Errol Spence -485 vs. Danny Garcia +410

Sebastian Fundora -1000 vs. Jorge Cota +550

Josesito Lopez -455 vs. Francisco Santana +300 Fundora: I'm here and I'm coming for it all

