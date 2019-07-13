By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Former champ and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata (15-2, 12 KOs), 159.5, impressively regained his WBA middleweight belt when he caught up with defending titlist and his conqueror Rob Brant (25-2, 17 KOs), 159.25, dropped him with a fusillade of punches and quickly halted him at 2:34 of the second round on Friday in Osaka, Japan.



The 33-year-old Japanese Murata, 2012 Olympic gold medalist in London, pitifully forfeited his belt to top contender Brant by a very unanimous decision (119-109 twice, 118-110) in Las Vegas last October. It’s Rob’s night as Murata couldn’t show his potential aggressiveness and was forced to be defensive with Brant’s incessantly speedy and sharp combinations. In a grudge fight at Murata’s home turf Brant, 28, took the initiative with his opening attack and kept peppering the Japanese peek-a-boo stylist from all angles.

Covering himself up with his tight guard, Murata didn’t retreat but went forward close to the very aggressive champ to mix it up. Murata landed a few but solid shots to the champ’s midsection. Brant kept moving side-to-side well to avert the ex-champ’s retaliation.

After the initial round a couple of judges–Stanley Christodoulou (South Africa) and Jean Robert Raine (Monaco)–tallied 10-9 in favor of Brant, while another judge Raul Caiz Sr. (US) evaluated Murata’s late surge in the session and scored 10-9 for him. It was their first and last pencil work as they need not score again.

The second saw Murata turn so aggressive that Brant was forced to back up and keep backpedaling from pillar to post. It was Ryota that connected with solid left-right combos, left uppercuts to the belly and vicious left hook that sent the champ sprawling to the canvas.

Brant showed his heart as he quickly stood up and resumed fighting. But it was obvious the tide had already turned in Murata’s favor. The Japanese ex-champ went all out for a kill, pinning him to the ropes with a flurry of punches upstairs and downstairs. The badly battered Brant looked so helpless that the referee Luis Pabon, Puerto Rico, finally declared a halt to raise Murata’s hand. Ryota brilliantly regained his belt to his credit.

The jubilant victor Murata said, “I was surprised at Brant’s opening attack, but it motivated me so much that I made up my mind to go more forward to mix it up. His first-round aggression might be his fight plan, but I welcomed his coming and was willing to exchange gloves. After I scored a knockdown, I landed a strong left to the body that had him wince visibly. I realized that Brant didn’t like it (body shots), which eventually decreased his fighting spirit.”

Reinstated and relieved of his heavy duty, Murata, from the ring, loudly called his son in attendance, “Harumichi, from tomorrow, you can go with me anywhere—baseball park or swimming pool!” Ryota had been concentrating on his strenuous training for three months to avenge his defeat and regain the belt.

The crestfallen loser Brant reviewed his defeat, saying, “It might be my mistake I attacked him too hard in the first round. I should have boxed more rather than mixing it up. Murata utilized my fight plan and scored good shots to me.”

Akihiko Honda of Teiken Promotions, the promoter/manager of Murata, said, “I have no blue print of his next fight at this moment. But Murata may wish a big fight with any name opposition.” Canelo or GGG?

Hall-of-Famer Bob Arum of Top Rank, Inc. , a co-promoter of Murata with Teiken, said, “Murata looked a real champion. I’d like to see a Canelo-Murata showdown. It will be a good show.”

Osaka proudly hosted the Group Twenty Meeting with prominent representatives of leading countries including President Donald Trump a couple of weeks ago, but, this night, Osaka was the place of Murata’s re-coronation that had the 6,500 sell-out crowd at the Edion Arena frenzied with joy. It was Murata’s night.

WBA supervisor: Jose Oliver Gomez (Panama).

