FS1 Weights from Los Angeles Frank Martin 134.4 vs. Jerry Perez 134.8

(WBA intercontinental lightweight title) José Reséndiz 164.6 vs. Quilisto Madera 165

Burley Brooks 171.2 vs. Cameron Rivera 170.6

Amon Rashidi 142 vs. Jesús Silveyra 141.4

Travon Marshall 152.8 vs. Christian Marrón 156.8

Ezequiel Flores 121.6 vs. Juan Muro 120.6

Marcus Browne 179.4 vs. Denis Grachev 180 Venue: Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FS1 Boxeo Telemundo returns May 7

