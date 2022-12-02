The most active promoter in all of Texas, Team Morones Boxing, is having a show this Saturday at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Former NFL star Frank Gore (1-0) is headlining the event against Joshua Romero (0-2) in a four round heavyweight clash. The 39-year-old former 49er running back won his pro boxing debut in May after getting his feet wet in an exhibition fight on a Jake Paul undercard last year.

In the co-main event, coming off his first loss, Richard “El Castigo” Medina (13-1, 7 KOs) of San Antonio takes on Steven Garagarza (3-5-1, 2 KOs) of Laredo, Texas in a six rounder in the super featherweight division. Eight other bouts are set to take place including two female bouts.

Tickets are still available and the event will also be available for purchase on Fite.TV for $24.99. Former Fightnews.com® correspondent Christian Schmidt is set to be the announcer.