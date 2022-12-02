Former world-ranked contender Bryan De Gracia (28-2-1, 24 KOs) of David, Panama, takes on local favorite Manuel Felipe Gonzalez (11-3, 11 KOs) of San Pelayo, Colombia, on December 17 in an eight round featherweight bout in the highly popular beach tourist city of Santa Marta, Colombia. De Gracia last fought in Medellin, Colombia, this past August, impressively stopping Venezuelan veteran Jose Alfaro by third round TKO. The hard-punching southpaw Gonzalez has a 100% knockout percentage and fought ten hard rounds in his last bout, dropping a decisión to an unbeaten prospect.
