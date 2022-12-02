Tyson Fury 268.75 vs. Derek Chisora 260.75
(WBC heavyweight title)
Daniel Dubois 240.25 vs. Kevin Lerena 231
(WBA “regular” heavyweight title)
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Promoter: Top Rank, Queensberry
TV: ESPN+ (USA), PPV (UK)
Lerena’s come in high. My guess is he wants more of an inside fight where he can fire off his shorter punches and possibly punch with more pop.
Hope the fight lasts at least a few rounds and Lerena does not get caught early as Dubois clearly has the power advantage. He’s the underdog but rooting for Lerena.