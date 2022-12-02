Fury-Chisora, Dubois-Lerena Weights Tyson Fury 268.75 vs. Derek Chisora 260.75

(WBC heavyweight title) Daniel Dubois 240.25 vs. Kevin Lerena 231

(WBA “regular” heavyweight title) Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Promoter: Top Rank, Queensberry

Bryan De Gracia fighting in Colombia Dec 17

