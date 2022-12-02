December 2, 2022
Boxing News

Fury-Chisora, Dubois-Lerena Weights

Tyson Fury 268.75 vs. Derek Chisora 260.75
(WBC heavyweight title)

Daniel Dubois 240.25 vs. Kevin Lerena 231
(WBA “regular” heavyweight title)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Promoter: Top Rank, Queensberry
TV: ESPN+ (USA), PPV (UK)

Bryan De Gracia fighting in Colombia Dec 17

  • Lerena’s come in high. My guess is he wants more of an inside fight where he can fire off his shorter punches and possibly punch with more pop.

    • Hope the fight lasts at least a few rounds and Lerena does not get caught early as Dubois clearly has the power advantage. He’s the underdog but rooting for Lerena.

