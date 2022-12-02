December 2, 2022
Boxing News

Gallo, Chocolatito, Rey, Carmona make weight

Juan Francisco Estrada 115 vs. Roman Gonzalez 114.7
(WBC super flyweight title)

Map10571
Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Julio Cesar Martinez 111 vs. Samuel Carmona 111.4
(WBC flyweight title)
Map10387
Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

Kelly dethrones Williamson, Arthur stops McIntyre
Fury-Chisora, Dubois-Lerena Weights

>