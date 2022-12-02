2016 Olympian Josh “Pretty Boy” Kelly (13-1-1, 7 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision to dethrone previously unbeaten British super welterweight champion Troy Williamson (19-1-1, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the Newcastle Arena in Newcastle, England. Kelly in command all the way en route to a 118-110, 119-109, 119-111 verdict.

Former WBO #1 light heavyweight “King” Lyndon Arthur (21-1, 14 KOs) got a referee’s stoppage in round two against “El Toro” Joel McIntyre (20-5, 5 KOs). Arthur couldn’t miss with the right hand.