2016 Olympian Josh “Pretty Boy” Kelly (13-1-1, 7 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision to dethrone previously unbeaten British super welterweight champion Troy Williamson (19-1-1, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the Newcastle Arena in Newcastle, England. Kelly in command all the way en route to a 118-110, 119-109, 119-111 verdict.
Former WBO #1 light heavyweight “King” Lyndon Arthur (21-1, 14 KOs) got a referee’s stoppage in round two against “El Toro” Joel McIntyre (20-5, 5 KOs). Arthur couldn’t miss with the right hand.
There’s an amphetamine going around British sports (football, mostly, but now boxing) that doesn’t get picked up on tests, you can look it up, it’s pretty scary. One of the side effects is not being able to sit between rounds. You could see Kelly’s corner trying to get him to relax and slow his heart rate during the breaks. It’s similar to the drug that was given to Aaron Pryor, slight molecular change. Expensive, too. Any fighter who willingly takes it before a fight should do prison time.
Stop talking nonsense.