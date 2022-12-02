December 2, 2022
Boxing Results

Fight Club OC Results

Heavyweight Kaleel Carter (4-2, 3 KOs) knocked out previously unbeaten Ricky Frausto (7-1, 1 KO) in round three on Thursday night in the Fight Club OC main event inside the Hangar at the OC Fair & Events Center in Costa Mesa, California. Frausto started off with movement and snapping punches, as Carter seemed content to wait and land counter shots. It seemed like it would be a boxing match all the way until Carter exploded with a series of combinations knocking Frausto down and out.

Other Results:
Tayden Beltran TKO1 Trenton Gibson (super featherweight)
Antonio Garcia TKO3 Josias Gonzalez (super welterweight)

Englebrecht Promotions & Events sold out every single Fight Club OC show (1500 in attendance) in 2022.

Weights from Atlanta

