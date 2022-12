Weights from Atlanta Chann Thonson 135.1 vs. Aelio Mesquita 138.9

Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas 152.3 vs. Esneiker Correa 146.9

Trevor Thonson 136.5 vs. Sebastian Chaves 136

Justin Goodson 125 vs. Weusi Johnson 126

Roddricus Livsey 154.3 vs. Jorge Munguia 154.3

Darrin Austin 176.3 vs. Tavorus Teague 170.5

Antonio Todd 165.3 vs. Larry Smith 160.2 Venue: Georgia International Convention Center, Atlanta, Georgia

Promoter: Boswell Promotions/Tuto Zabala/All Star Boxing

TV: ESPN KO (Latin America)

