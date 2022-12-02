Weights from Nova Scotia

Former world title challenger Allan Greene pulled out of Friday’s clash with cruiserweight contender Ryan Rozicki, citing a hand injury suffered in sparring. Mario Aguilar (22-8, 18 KOs) steps in on short notice.

Ryan Rozicki 204.6 vs. Mario Aguilar 212.4

Antonio Napolitano 164.6 vs. Tonathiu Mendez 168

John Blanco 167.6 vs. Victor Flores 164

Derek Kuchmey 174.2 vs. Osvaldo Martinez 169.4

Brett Beaton 159 vs. Jon Johnson 158.8

Reda Benbaziz 135 vs. Luis Ramirez 135.8

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada

Promoter: Daniel Otter (Three Lions Promotions)