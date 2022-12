ProBox TV Weights from Plant City, Florida Brandon Glanton 200 vs David Light 198.8

(WBO Global jr heavyweight title) Marques Valle 153.6 vs. Luis Sanchez 153.4

Jusiyah Shirley 140 vs. Mohamed Soumaoro 140

Kelvin Davis 143 vs. Jalen Hill 140.8

Jaycob Gomez 131 vs. Juan Lopez 131

Jan Paul Rivera 126 vs. Miguel Carrizo 125.6 Venue: ProBox Event Center, Plant City, Florida

Promoter: ProBox

New opponent for Rozicki Weights from England

