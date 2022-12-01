Troy Williamson 154 vs. Josh Kelly 153.75
(British super welterweight title)
Lyndon Arthur 179.3 vs. Joel Mcintyre 178.75
Hosea Stewart 320 vs. Franklin Ignatius 242
Ewan MacKenzie 154 vs. Angel Emilov 156
Joe Laws 159 vs. Alexander Zeledon 155
Travis Waters ?? vs. Eligio Palacios ??
Jordan Barker-Porter 134 vs. Sheila Martinez 134
Katharina Thanderz 136 vs. Edina Kiss 136
Ben Marksby 142 vs. Santiago Garces 139
Robert Dalton 153 vs. Joel Banderas 151
Adam Reichard 134 vs. Claudio Baldomir 136
*Matty Harris has withdrawn from the card due to illness*
Venue: Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England
Promoter: Wasserman Boxing
TV: Channel 5 (UK)
Iremember when Kelly was a pretty hot prospect, then he had that draw with Robinson and got stopped by Avanesyan. He’s 28 now and if he has absolutely anything, he has to win this fight; but I got Williamson.