Troy Williamson 154 vs. Josh Kelly 153.75

(British super welterweight title)

Lyndon Arthur 179.3 vs. Joel Mcintyre 178.75

Hosea Stewart 320 vs. Franklin Ignatius 242

Ewan MacKenzie 154 vs. Angel Emilov 156

Joe Laws 159 vs. Alexander Zeledon 155

Travis Waters ?? vs. Eligio Palacios ??

Jordan Barker-Porter 134 vs. Sheila Martinez 134

Katharina Thanderz 136 vs. Edina Kiss 136

Ben Marksby 142 vs. Santiago Garces 139

Robert Dalton 153 vs. Joel Banderas 151

Adam Reichard 134 vs. Claudio Baldomir 136

*Matty Harris has withdrawn from the card due to illness*

Venue: Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England

Promoter: Wasserman Boxing

TV: Channel 5 (UK)