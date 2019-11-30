Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In his super featherweight debut, former featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez (27-0, 21 KOs) scored a tougher than expected seventh round TKO over late sub Adam “Blunose” Lopez (13-2, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.



Lopez surprised everyone when he dropped Valdez in round two with a left hook and then gave Valdez all he could handle. Valdez finally got to Lopez and dropped him in round seven. Lopez beat the count but after Valdez landed another shot the bout was very quickly waved off by referee Russell Mora. Time was 2:53. The bout was sanctioned as a WBC eliminator to challenge WBC 130lb world champion Miguel Berchelt. At the time of the stoppage, Lopez was ahead on the card of Max De Luca 57-56. Judge Glenn Feldman had Valdez up 57-56. Judge Dave Moretti had Valdez up 58-55, giving him every round but the knockdown round.

Former two-division champ Carl “The Jackal” Frampton (27-2, 15 KOs) dominated previously unbeaten Tyler McCreary (16-1-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds. Frampton steadily broke down McCreary to the body. McCreary went down from a body shot in round six. Frampton floored McCreary again with body shots in round nine. Scores were 100-88 across the board. Frampton may be in line to face WBO 130lb champ Jamel Herring.



