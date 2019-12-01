Advertisements

December 1, 2019
Olympian Velasquez edges Curiel

Joselito Vs Curiel 2
Unbeaten Olympian flyweight Joselito “Hurricane” Velazquez (12-0, 9 KOs) was taken the full ten rounds for the first time and barely scraped out a unanimous decision over Adrian “Gato” Curiel (15-3, 3 KOs) in the main event on Saturday night at the Arena La Paz in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico. An eighth round knockdown gave Velazquez the margin he needed to win 97-93, 95-94, 95-94.

In the co-feature, featherweight Carlos “Chinito” Ornelas (25-2, 14 KOs) took an eight round unanimous decision over José Alberto “As Negro” Guzmán (21-3-3, 10 KOs).


