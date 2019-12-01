By Ron Jackson

In possibly his best performance since joining the professional ranks South African super middleweight champion Rowan Campbell (12-0, 8 KOs) stopped South African light heavyweight champion Nicholas Radley (9-1, 8 KOs) at 2 minutes 57 seconds into the fourth round, in a catchweight bout set a limit of 78.40kgs (173lbs), at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old Campbell (77.50kg) came into the ring in fine condition and fighting from behind a tight guard through the first two round he outscored the rangy and taller Radley (77.40kg).

Campbell continued to dominate the center of the ring in round three as he pushed forward to score with stinging left and right combination punches to the head and body, as Radley, 34, was unable to keep the marauding Campbell off, failing to use his height and reach advantages.

Going into the fourth round it was the same pattern with Campbell in control as just before the end of the end of the round he landed a big right hand to the head that sent Radley back against the ropes in the corner, where he was pummelled with a series of punches, before the referee Simon Xamlashe waved the fight off.

4@WAR JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT COMPETITION

In the first bout in the 4@WAR JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT COMPETITION and the best fight of the night, Brandon Thysse 12-2-1; 9 stopped the gutsy Roarke Knapp 9-1-1; 7 in the seventh round.

Thysse (69.54kg) made a good start through the first two rounds as he moved around the ring using all his boxing skills.

However, Knapp (69.45kg) scored with big right hand in the third round, with both fighters landing big shots as Thysse made the mistake of holding his left hand too low.

The rugged Knapp pressed forward taking the fight to Thysse to possibly shade rounds five and six.

There was very little in it going into the seventh round before Knapp was dropped three times and referee Simon Mokadi called the fight off at 2 minutes 10 seconds into the round.

In the second fight in the 4@WAR JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT COMPETITION Boyd Allen (69.50kg) came back after low blows and far behind on points to stop Tristan Truter (68.50kg) at 1 minute and 5 seconds into the tenth and last round of a poor contest.

Through the first nine rounds which looked more like a sparring match the taller Truter was well ahead before the stoppage.

However the gutsy Allen 5-0; 3 backed up Truter 8-2; 5 against the ropes early in the tenth round and sent his head dangerously back with a series of jolting shots, before referee David van Nieuwenhuizen wisely stepped in to stop the contest.

Thysse and Allen will now meet in the final of the competition on March 20 next year at Emperors Palace, with the two losers also possibly being on the bill fighting for third place.

RICARDO MALJIKA WINS ABU SADC JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE

In a poor fight with both boxers lacking skills and swinging wildly throughout, Ricardo Malajika (51.50kg) beat defending ABU SADC junior bantamweight champion Mnqobi Mkhize (52.00kg) on an eighth round stoppage after the champion ran out of gas.

The time was I minute 51 seconds.

Malijika took his record 6-0; 5 and Mkhize’s record dropped to 8-1; 7.

In the opening bouts of the evening Katlego Khayisa won on points over four rounds against Shone van Schalkwyk in a lightweight contest; and in a scheduled four round junior bantamweight fight Layten Gloss stopped Arnel Lubisi in the second round. The time was 1 minute 35 seconds.

The tournament was presented by Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves Promotions.