FOX Weights from Los Angeles Tony Harrison 154.8 vs. Bryant Perrella 153.8

Omar Juárez 142 vs. Elías Araujo 141.8 Lbs.

Vito Mielnicki, Jr. 151.2 vs. James Martin 152

Chávez Barrientes 122.6 vs. Luís Váldes 123 Efetobor Apochi 198.2 vs. Deon Nicholson 193.6

(WBA cruiserweight title eliminator)

Darwin Price 142 vs. Saul Corral 143.8

Ángel Barrientes 120.8 vs. Ulises Rosales 121 Venue: Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX, FS1 Triller Weights from Atlanta Hardy ill, all-women boxing card postponed

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

