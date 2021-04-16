Tony Harrison 154.8 vs. Bryant Perrella 153.8
Omar Juárez 142 vs. Elías Araujo 141.8 Lbs.
Vito Mielnicki, Jr. 151.2 vs. James Martin 152
Chávez Barrientes 122.6 vs. Luís Váldes 123
Efetobor Apochi 198.2 vs. Deon Nicholson 193.6
(WBA cruiserweight title eliminator)
Darwin Price 142 vs. Saul Corral 143.8
Ángel Barrientes 120.8 vs. Ulises Rosales 121
Venue: Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: FOX, FS1
Efetobor Apochi vs Deon Nicholson — 10-0 [10ko’s] vs 14-0[13ko’s] — should be bombs away.
Harrison over the weight limit? Is that a typo?
I think they usually get an extra pound or two for non-title fights.