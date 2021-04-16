April 16, 2021
FOX Weights from Los Angeles

Harrison Vs Perrella Weigh In7
Photo: Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Tony Harrison 154.8 vs. Bryant Perrella 153.8
Omar Juárez 142 vs. Elías Araujo 141.8 Lbs.
Vito Mielnicki, Jr. 151.2 vs. James Martin 152
Chávez Barrientes 122.6 vs. Luís Váldes 123

Efetobor Apochi 198.2 vs. Deon Nicholson 193.6
(WBA cruiserweight title eliminator)
Darwin Price 142 vs. Saul Corral 143.8
Ángel Barrientes 120.8 vs. Ulises Rosales 121

Venue: Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: FOX, FS1

  • Efetobor Apochi vs Deon Nicholson — 10-0 [10ko’s] vs 14-0[13ko’s] — should be bombs away.

