April 16, 2021
Boxing News

Hardy ill, all-women boxing card postponed

The debut of “Broadway Boxing Presents: Ladies Fight” has been rescheduled for May 14 at the Embassy Suites Nashville SE in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The card is headlined by an eight-round lightweight contest between former WBO female featherweight champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (22-1, 4 KOs) and Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (7-2, 0 KOs).

“Unfortunately, Heather Hardy was sick recently with a non-Covid related illness, so we had to move the card back a few weeks to Friday, May 14,” said promoter Lou DiBella. “It’s a tremendous night of world class women’s boxing for the passionate Murfreesboro and Nashville sports fans and those watching on UFC Fight Pass on the first installment of Broadway Boxing Presents: Ladies Fight.”

FOX Weights from Los Angeles
April 20 FS1 card announced

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>