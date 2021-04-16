The debut of “Broadway Boxing Presents: Ladies Fight” has been rescheduled for May 14 at the Embassy Suites Nashville SE in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The card is headlined by an eight-round lightweight contest between former WBO female featherweight champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (22-1, 4 KOs) and Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (7-2, 0 KOs).

“Unfortunately, Heather Hardy was sick recently with a non-Covid related illness, so we had to move the card back a few weeks to Friday, May 14,” said promoter Lou DiBella. “It’s a tremendous night of world class women’s boxing for the passionate Murfreesboro and Nashville sports fans and those watching on UFC Fight Pass on the first installment of Broadway Boxing Presents: Ladies Fight.”