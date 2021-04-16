Undefeated lightweights Frank Martin (12-0, 9 KOs) and Jerry Perez (13-0, 10 KOs) will go toe-to-toe in a 10-round battle that headlines on FS1 Tuesday, April 20 from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The telecast begins with unbeaten middleweight prospect Jose Resendiz (11-0, 8 KOs) against Quilisto Madera (12-2, 8 KOs) in the eight-round co-main event.

The telecast will also feature Atif Oberlton (1-0, 1 KO) in a light heavyweight attraction against Jesse Bryan (19-5-2, 15 KOs), super middleweight prospect Burley Brooks (6-1, 5 KOs) taking on Cameron Rivera (8-6-3, 6 KOs), the pro debut of Travon Marshall in a super welterweight showdown against Christian Marron (0-1), and Amon Rashidi (8-1-1, 6 KOs) meeting Jesus Silverya (8-6-2, 3 KOs) in a super lightweight bout to open the telecast.