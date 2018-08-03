Andre Berto 146 vs. Devon Alexander 146.8

Joey Spencer 155.8 vs.Bruce Lutchmedial 156

Peter Quillin 167 vs. J’leon Love 168

Sergei Lipinets 148.8 vs. Erick Bone 146.6

Brandon Figueroa 122.8 vs. Luis Suarez 120.8

Alicia Napoleon 156.6 vs. Hannah Rankin 158.2

(WBA female super middleweight title)

Marcus Browne 175.8 vs. Lenin Castillo 175.8

Luis Collazo 147.2 vs. Bryant Perrella 146

Gary Antuann Russell 138.6 vs. Jose Esquivel 144

Richard Commey 136.4 vs. Yardley Cruz 135.2

Marlo Moore 225.6 vs. Thomas Hawkins 274

Venue: NYCB LIVE, Uniondale, NY

Promoter: TGB Productions/DiBella Entertainment

TV: FOX/FS1