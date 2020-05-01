By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The Australian boxing fraternity is in mourning at the passing of former WBC referee and judge Brian McMahon in Sydney at the age of 79. Brian was a New South Wales lightweight amateur champion in 1960 and would become a trainer during the 1970s and a promoter in the 1980s with his twin brother Bernie who also became a WBC official during the 1990s.

Brian was the third man in the ring for 38 years from 1974 to 2012 in bouts featuring outstanding boxers like Kostya Tszyu, Jeff Harding, Lovemore Ndou, Justin Rowsell, Pongsaklek Wongjongkam, Shannan Taylor, Adam Watt, Troy Waters, Paul Briggs, Mark Janssen, Bob Mirovic, Renato Cornett, Peter Mitrevski Sr, Lenny Zappavigna, Glenn Kelly, Chad Bennett, Anthony Mundine, Gairy StClaire, Daniel Geale, Billy Dib, and Nader Hamdan. Brian is survived by his wife Pamela, daughter Maria and brother Bernie.