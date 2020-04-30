Robert “Bobby” Lee died this week in Hawaii at the age of 99. The World Boxing Association (WBA) mourns the death of its former president, who served from 1972 to 1974 and whose legacy will live on in world boxing history.

Bobby dedicated his whole life to boxing and was always linked to it in one way or another. Since the age of 8, he practiced amateur boxing during the 1930s and the 1940s.

He made a total of 45 amateur fights before retiring and moving on to other things, but he was always involved in the sport he loved. That’s how he ascended, he got to know boxing from the inside and that helped him become a leader.

Lee is Hawaii’s most important and influential boxing commissioner in history. He did a lot for the sport in his state, partnering with great promoters to make it grow and brought his experience to the WBA presidency during his years as the pioneer organization leader.

In 1982 he was the opponent of President Emeritus Gilberto Mendoza in the nomination for the position. Despite the logical disputes, mutual respect always prevailed and is evidenced by Mendoza’s words about Lee: “I don’t remember the exact amount of votes with which I won the election, that’s in the minutes from that day, but it was a tough fight against an amazing man, whom I respect and admire, like Bobby Lee”.

Lee also worked with the WBC in various positions and advised many of the world’s leaders. Today he rests in peace after a great life, and boxing thanks him for his contribution.

The WBA sends words of condolence to his family and friends. The world of boxing has lost a great man but he will always be remembered by everyone. Thank you very much, Bobby.