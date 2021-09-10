September 10, 2021
Former K-1 champ Takei halts Takeda

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Sensational former K-1 world champ Yoshiki Takei (2-0, 2 KOs), 119.75, displayed an impressive stoppage of previously unbeaten KO artist Azusa Takeda (5-1, 5 KOs), 119.75, with a single southpaw right hook at 2:57 of the opening session in a scheduled six on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

Takei, 25, now handled by Ohashi Promotions and coached by former three-division titlist Akira Yaegashi, had registered a good ledger of 25-2, 16 KOs while fighting in the K-1 ring, where the stylish and slick-punching Yoshiki won the K-1 world grand prix tournament in 2017.

Prior to his debut as international style fighting under Ohashi, Takei participated in open exhibition sessions with ex-WBO flyweight champ Sho Kimura and swept all rounds to show his strength and skills.

Watch this bright prospect.

>