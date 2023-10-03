Trainer Robert Garcia will promote a card billed as ‘House of Champions 4’ on Friday, November 17 at Chukchansi Park, home of the Fresno Grizzlies baseball team in downtown Fresno, California. The event is headlined by “The Fighting Pride of Stockton” Gabe Flores Jr, (22-2, 8 KOs) who returns to battle following an ESPN televised first round knockout on May 13. The ten-bout fight card also includes super bantamweight Vic Pasillas, (16-1, 9 KOs), junior welterweight Jorge Maravillo, (8-0, 8 KOs), lightweight Miguel Contreras, (12-2-1, 6 KOs). Opponents are TBA.

The long list of expected celebrities include former unified world champion Jose Ramirez and former four-division world champion Mikey Garcia.