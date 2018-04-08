April 8, 2018

Film about the life of Panama Al Brown

By Héctor Villarreal

Produced by local filmmaker Carlos Aguilar, a documentary based on the extraordinary career of Teophilo Alphonso Brown, the first boxing world champion of Iberoamerica, was premiered on Friday night as an important piece of the 7th International Film Festival Panama 2018.

The documentary Cuando el Puño se Abre (When the Fist Opens) recounts the life, in and out the ring, of “Panama Al” Brown, who debuted as a pro fighter in 1922 in his native Colon, Panama, and was able to fight in 15 different countries in America, Europe and Africa during his 20 years of career.

