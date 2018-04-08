April 8, 2018

Castillo stops Mitchell in 10

By Robert Coster

In Ponce, Puerto Rico, Dominican Olympian Lenin Castillo (18-1-1, 10 KOs) won the vacant WBO/NABO light-heavyweight belt with a tenth round TKO over veteran Aaron “Hurricane” Mitchell (27-3-1, 21 KOs). Castillo dominated the hardy Mitchell throughout the fight and forced the stoppage in the last round. With this triumph, Castillo assures himself a spot in the WBO rankings.

In a rousing battle for the WBO Latino mini-flyweight title, WBO #15 Carlos Licona (12-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico upset local favorite WBO #3 Janiel Rivera (16-3-3, 10 KOs) via a 10round unanimous decision.

A clash of unbeaten super lightweight boxers saw Luis Feliciano (6-0, 3 KOs) scored a 7 round TKO over Miguel Canino (7-1, 2 KOs).

Promotor: Miguel Cotto
TV: DIRECT TV PR
Venue: Complejo Ferial, Ponce, Puerto Rico

Zubov on the set of Creed 2
Film about the life of Panama Al Brown
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.