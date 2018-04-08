Castillo stops Mitchell in 10

By Robert Coster

In Ponce, Puerto Rico, Dominican Olympian Lenin Castillo (18-1-1, 10 KOs) won the vacant WBO/NABO light-heavyweight belt with a tenth round TKO over veteran Aaron “Hurricane” Mitchell (27-3-1, 21 KOs). Castillo dominated the hardy Mitchell throughout the fight and forced the stoppage in the last round. With this triumph, Castillo assures himself a spot in the WBO rankings.

In a rousing battle for the WBO Latino mini-flyweight title, WBO #15 Carlos Licona (12-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico upset local favorite WBO #3 Janiel Rivera (16-3-3, 10 KOs) via a 10round unanimous decision.

A clash of unbeaten super lightweight boxers saw Luis Feliciano (6-0, 3 KOs) scored a 7 round TKO over Miguel Canino (7-1, 2 KOs).

Promotor: Miguel Cotto

TV: DIRECT TV PR

Venue: Complejo Ferial, Ponce, Puerto Rico