October 12, 2022
Boxing News

Fight Week

After some recent disappointing last-minute cancellations, we finally have a MASSIVE fight weekend to look forward to.

THURSDAY
Bxng.tv has a $19.99 PPV headlined by former female champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (22-2, 4 KOs) against Calista Silgado (20-15, 15 KOs) in a six-rounder from Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan. Also IBF #7 welterweight Ivan “The Volk” Golub (20-1, 15 KOs) defends his USBA belt against Wesley Tucker (15-3, 9 KOs). Calling the fights from ringside will be former NYSAC Commissioner Randy Gordon and former heavyweight contender “Gentleman” Gerry Cooney.

FRIDAY
All Star Boxing has a card featuring WBA #8 flyweight Anthony “Princesa” Olascuaga (4-0, 2 KOs) defending his WBA Fedelatin title in a ten-rounder against Marco “Lobito” Sustaita (13-4-1, 11 KOs) at Seneca Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York. Unfortunately there’s no U.S. carrier, but ESPN Knockout will televise throughout all of Latin America.

SATURDAY
DAZN kick things off EARLY with a card that starts at 4AM ET/1AM PT from the South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The main event is a very attractive showdown between WBO #2 super lightweight Liam Paro (22-0, 13 KOs) and IBF #11 lightweight Brock Jarvis (20-0, 18 KOs) for the WBO Global 140lb title.

ESPN+ presents the women’s super fight between Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) and Savannah Marshall 12-0, 10 KOs) for the undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO middleweight belts at the O2 Arena in London. Also on that card is the women’s super featherweight unification between IBF/WBO champ Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) and WBC ruler Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs). The stream starts at 2:30PM ET, 11:30AM PT.

FS2 has undercard action leading into the Wilder-Helenius PPV starting at 7PM ET/4 PM PT. Seeing action are super welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (12-1, 8 KOs) and lightweight Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera (23-0, 14 KOs) in separate bouts, plus undefeated heavyweight Gurgen Hovhannisyan (3-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-round showdown against Michael Coffie (13-2, 10 KOs).

The $74.99 pay-per-view topped by the WBC heavyweight title eliminator between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) and Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) from Barclays Center in Brooklyn will start at 9PM ET/6PM PT. In the co-feature, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) faces two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (34-2, 25 KOs) in a 12-round WBC super middleweight title eliminator. The other two bouts are undefeated heavyweight Frank Sanchez (20-0, 13 KOs) against Carlos Negron (25-3, 20 KOs) in a 10-rounder, and bantamweight contenders Gary Antonio Russell (19-0, 12 KOs) against former IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez (20-2, 13 KOs) in a twelve-round rematch.

ESPN kicks in at 10:30PM ET, 7:30PM PT with the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) and former champ “Ferocious” George Kambosos, Jr. (20-1, 10 KOs) from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. In the co-feature, two-time world title challenger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (23-2, 18 KOs) takes on Nawaphon Kaikanha (51-1-1, 46 KOs) in a twelve-round WBC bantamweight final eliminator. Also, former WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KOs) fights tricky former world title challenger Norbelto Jimenez (31-9-6, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder.

Want more? Both the Brisbane and ESPN shows will stream hours and hours of undercard bouts. “Before the Bell” on DAZN starts streaming at 2:15AM ET/11:15PM PT while undercard bouts on ESPN+ begin streaming at 6PM ET/3PM PT.

Prograis: Zepeda has never seen nothing like me
Obara halts Obata, unifies Japanese 147lb belts

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Looks like I’m going to move a couple TVs and Rokus together! Now I just need to get to good rid of the ole lady, LOL. Enjoy everyone!

    Reply
    • >