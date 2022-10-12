After some recent disappointing last-minute cancellations, we finally have a MASSIVE fight weekend to look forward to.

THURSDAY

Bxng.tv has a $19.99 PPV headlined by former female champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (22-2, 4 KOs) against Calista Silgado (20-15, 15 KOs) in a six-rounder from Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan. Also IBF #7 welterweight Ivan “The Volk” Golub (20-1, 15 KOs) defends his USBA belt against Wesley Tucker (15-3, 9 KOs). Calling the fights from ringside will be former NYSAC Commissioner Randy Gordon and former heavyweight contender “Gentleman” Gerry Cooney.

FRIDAY

All Star Boxing has a card featuring WBA #8 flyweight Anthony “Princesa” Olascuaga (4-0, 2 KOs) defending his WBA Fedelatin title in a ten-rounder against Marco “Lobito” Sustaita (13-4-1, 11 KOs) at Seneca Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York. Unfortunately there’s no U.S. carrier, but ESPN Knockout will televise throughout all of Latin America.

SATURDAY

DAZN kick things off EARLY with a card that starts at 4AM ET/1AM PT from the South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The main event is a very attractive showdown between WBO #2 super lightweight Liam Paro (22-0, 13 KOs) and IBF #11 lightweight Brock Jarvis (20-0, 18 KOs) for the WBO Global 140lb title.

ESPN+ presents the women’s super fight between Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) and Savannah Marshall 12-0, 10 KOs) for the undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO middleweight belts at the O2 Arena in London. Also on that card is the women’s super featherweight unification between IBF/WBO champ Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) and WBC ruler Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs). The stream starts at 2:30PM ET, 11:30AM PT.

FS2 has undercard action leading into the Wilder-Helenius PPV starting at 7PM ET/4 PM PT. Seeing action are super welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (12-1, 8 KOs) and lightweight Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera (23-0, 14 KOs) in separate bouts, plus undefeated heavyweight Gurgen Hovhannisyan (3-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-round showdown against Michael Coffie (13-2, 10 KOs).

The $74.99 pay-per-view topped by the WBC heavyweight title eliminator between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) and Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) from Barclays Center in Brooklyn will start at 9PM ET/6PM PT. In the co-feature, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) faces two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (34-2, 25 KOs) in a 12-round WBC super middleweight title eliminator. The other two bouts are undefeated heavyweight Frank Sanchez (20-0, 13 KOs) against Carlos Negron (25-3, 20 KOs) in a 10-rounder, and bantamweight contenders Gary Antonio Russell (19-0, 12 KOs) against former IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez (20-2, 13 KOs) in a twelve-round rematch.

ESPN kicks in at 10:30PM ET, 7:30PM PT with the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) and former champ “Ferocious” George Kambosos, Jr. (20-1, 10 KOs) from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. In the co-feature, two-time world title challenger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (23-2, 18 KOs) takes on Nawaphon Kaikanha (51-1-1, 46 KOs) in a twelve-round WBC bantamweight final eliminator. Also, former WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KOs) fights tricky former world title challenger Norbelto Jimenez (31-9-6, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder.

Want more? Both the Brisbane and ESPN shows will stream hours and hours of undercard bouts. “Before the Bell” on DAZN starts streaming at 2:15AM ET/11:15PM PT while undercard bouts on ESPN+ begin streaming at 6PM ET/3PM PT.