February 15, 2022
Boxing News

Fight Week

Huge boxing weekend coming up, highlighted by the long overdue grudge match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook. Four back-to-back shows on Saturday will keep you busy watching all day and night.

FRIDAY

Showtime, ShoBox Tripleheader (9PM ET/PT)
Caribe Royale Resort, Orlando, Florida
The main event will see undefeated lightweight prospect Jamaine Ortiz (14-0-1, 8 KOs) against Nahir Albright (14-1, 7 KOs) in a ten round bout. The co-feature matches unbeaten super middleweights Joe George (11-0, 7 KOs) and Sean Hemphill (14-0, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder. The telecast opens with undefeated welterweight Paul Kroll (9-0, 6 KOs) squaring off against Marquis Taylor (12-1-1, 1 KO) in another eight-round battle.

SATURDAY

ESPN+ (9:30AM ET, 6:30AM PT)
RCC Boxing Academy, Ekaterinburg, Russia
WBC lightweight eliminator between Zaur Abdullaev (14-1, 8 KOs) and Jorge Linares (47-6, 29 KOs). Abdullaev’s only loss is to Devin Haney. Three-division world champion Linares aiming for another title try.

ESPN+ (1PM ET, 10AM PT)
AO Arena in Manchester, England
The long-simmering rivalry between British stars Amir Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) and Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) will finally come to a head in a 149-pound catchweight battle. Tickets sold out in 10 minutes when they went on sale in December.

PPV (6:30PM ET, 3:30PM PT)
Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Unbeaten heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (13-0, 13 KOs) will defend his NABF title against former world title challenger Mariusz Wach (36-7, 19 KOs) in a PPV stream. Price: $59.99 Canadian

DAZN (9PM ET, 6PM PT)
Bullring by the Sea, Tijuana, BCN, Mexico
Undefeated middleweight and former junior middleweight world champion Jaime Munguía (38-0, 30 KOs) fights in his hometown against fellow unbeaten D’Mitrius Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KOs).

New Colbert opponent named

