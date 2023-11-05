Un juez federal en San Juan, Puerto Rico, condenó al ex contendiente de peso ligero y olímpico de 2012 Félix Verdejo a cadenas perpetuas consecutivas por el secuestro y asesinato de su novia embarazada en 2021. Verdejo, de 30 años, cumplirá su condena en una prisión federal.
