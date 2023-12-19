Top Rank’s featherweight world title doubleheader on March 2 has landed at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. In the main event, Otabek Kholmatov (11-0, 10 KOs) will fight Raymond Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBA featherweight world title. This duel of unbeaten southpaws will see the WBA’s #1 and #2 contenders making their inaugural world title appearances.

In the co-feature, IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) will defend his world crown against IBF #1 ranked Reiya Abe (25-3-1, 10 KOs).

Kholmatov-Ford and Lopez-Abe will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

“Kholmatov and Ford are deserving challengers for the WBA world title. That is a true 50/50 fight,” said promoter Bob Arum. “Lopez believes he is the top featherweight in the world, and I know he’ll want to make a huge statement against a tough out in Abe. The fans at Turning Stone Resort Casino will be in for a real treat.”