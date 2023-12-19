Top Rank’s featherweight world title doubleheader on March 2 has landed at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. In the main event, Otabek Kholmatov (11-0, 10 KOs) will fight Raymond Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBA featherweight world title. This duel of unbeaten southpaws will see the WBA’s #1 and #2 contenders making their inaugural world title appearances.
In the co-feature, IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) will defend his world crown against IBF #1 ranked Reiya Abe (25-3-1, 10 KOs).
Kholmatov-Ford and Lopez-Abe will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.
“Kholmatov and Ford are deserving challengers for the WBA world title. That is a true 50/50 fight,” said promoter Bob Arum. “Lopez believes he is the top featherweight in the world, and I know he’ll want to make a huge statement against a tough out in Abe. The fans at Turning Stone Resort Casino will be in for a real treat.”
That’s a pretty good card, all featherweights. You know Venado (presuming he wins) will be free, because Abe is his mandatory, so after this maybe they’ll pursue immediate unification. Although, after last week, I’d REALLY like to see Venado – Espinoza.