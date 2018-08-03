By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

International Boxing Federation (IBF) #3 super featherweight Tevin Farmer (26-4-1, 5 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over former IBF featherweight champion Billy Dib (43-5, 24 KOs) on Friday night to claim the vacant IBF super featherweight crown at Technology Park in Sydney, Australia. Classy Philadelphia southpaw Farmer was mostly in command, dropping Dib in round nine. Scores were 118-109, 119-108, 120-107.

After the fight, an emotional Billy Dib announced his retirement.