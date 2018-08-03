By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Unbeaten super welterweight Tim Tszyu (10-0, 8 KOs), son of Boxing Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, scored a quick KO over Stevie Ferdinandus (27-16-1, 14 KOs) in a bout for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental title. Time was 1:14. Looked like Ferdinandus took a dive.

Unbeaten bantamweight Brock Jarvis (14-0, 13 KOs) crushed Yotchanchai Yakaeo (26-12, 21 KOs) in the first round. Two knockdowns in 1:17.

In a clash of unbeaten super middleweights, Mateo Tapia (8-0, 5 KOs) scored a spectacular third round KO over Isaac Buckley (5-1-1, 1 KO) in a bout for the New South Wales state title. Tapia dropped Buckley in round one and finished him in round three. Right hands did the damage in both knockdowns. Time was 2:13.

Unbeaten super lightweight Ben Campbell (3-0, 1 KO) outscored Jed Arians (0-1-1) over four rounds. Scores were 39-37, 40-36, 40-36.