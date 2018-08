Hall of Fame promoter and Top Rank founder Bob Arum took a few moments to talk about the new blockbuster seven year deal between his company and ESPN.

Arum elaborated on the ability to envision the future and technology’s role in shaping the way entertainment is consumed. 38 years after striking a groundbreaking deal with the then-fledgling cable network, Arum does it again with the same – linking the two franchises together in another longterm deal that once again benefits boxing fans.