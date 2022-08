Famechon to be honored with state funeral By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Australian boxing great, former WBC featherweight world champion Johnny Famechon will be honored with a State funeral it has been reported with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announcing on Monday that after consulting with Famechon family members they had accepted the offer of a State funeral.The date should be announced soon. Boxing photographer Ramon Cairo passes Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.