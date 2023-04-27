Fallece el ex campeón King Arhur Williams Es triste informar el fallecimiento del ex campeón de peso crucero “King” Arthur Williams, quien falleció mientras dormía el fin de semana a la edad de 58 años. Williams ganó el título de peso crucero de la FIB en 1998 cuando noqueó a Imamu Mayfield en el noveno asalto. También venció a Dwight Muhammad Qawi en 1992. Perdió un par de decisiones divididas contra Orlin Norris y Chris Byrd. ¡Terminó su carrera con un récord de 47-17-1 con 30 KOs! WBC presenta el cinturón “Puebla-Jalisco” Canelo-Ryder. CONFIRMADO: USA Boxing se separa de la IBA Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

