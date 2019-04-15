On May 2 in Las Vegas, two days before Canelo Alvarez vs Danny Jacobs, WBC Latino middleweight champion Yamaguchi Falcao (16-0, 7 KOs) will defend his belt against Chris Pearson (16-2, 12 KOs) at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Falcao-Pearson is scheduled for ten rounds and will air live on DAZN.

The two previously met in 2011 as part of the World Series of Boxing with Pearson winning a highly controversial split decision. “This fight is very personal to me,” stated Falcao. “I’m planning to knock Chris out because he did not beat me the first time – the judges handed it to him!”