Unbeaten Brandon Figueroa (18-0, 13 KOs) and Venezuelan native Yonfrez Parejo (22-3-1, 11 KOs) will rise to the ring this Saturday to dispute the WBA interim super bantamweight title at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, in what will be a great opportunity for both fighters.

Figueroa, just 22 years old, will have his first world title try. 32-year-old Parejo has already been champion in the bantamweight division. Both fighters will face off in the pre-fight activities (which will include a press conference and the weigh-in ceremony) over the course of this week, before trading blows on Saturday.